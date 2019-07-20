TIP-TOP TOILET BLOCK: Amenities a boost for tennis club

AMENITIES FULFILLED: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt with Hervey Bay Tennis Club members at the opening of the new amenities block at the club.

Alistair Brightman

IT MAY only be a toilet block but these new amenities could mean bigger numbers for the Whale City's tennis club.

The new amenities block, promised in the lead-up to the Federal Election in May, was officially opened by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and members of the Hervey Bay Tennis Club.

A $149,500 grant from the Community Sport Infrastructure program helped get the new amenities, including a disabled toilet and an upgraded female toilet block, built.

Hervey Bay Tennis Association representative Leah Harvey said the club now had double the toilets, but the disabled toilet "opened the door” for the club to host more activities and events.

Touch football players participating in last week's Junior State Touch Cup were able to use the toilets to change quickly and without needing to queue for one toilet.

"It gives them that peace of mind that they can come in and out of the facility with a wheelchair,” Ms Harvey said yesterday.

"Now that we've got more toilets it gives us the capability to have bigger tournaments and attract more people.”

About 5000 people use the tennis club every year. Mr Pitt said the new block helped cater for all members of the community.

"Community sport infrastructure is an investment in healthier, happier communities,” he said.