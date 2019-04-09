TIPPED OFF: Good Samaritan fed-up with forest dumping

Bidwill resident Steph Sillitoe with rubbish dumped in the forest.

Bidwill resident Steph Sillitoe with rubbish dumped in the forest. Alistair Brightman

DURING the 20 years Steph Sillitoe has lived at her Maryborough home, a constant stream of filth has showed up in nearby bushland.

It appears the prospect of hefty fines has not been a deterrent for residents wanting to get rid of garbage without going to the dump.

While Mrs Sillitoe says council workers have been a great help in helping to clear the illegally-dumped rubbish, she has taken it upon herself to help keep the forest clean.

During her morning walks with her dog through Tuan Forest, she takes bin bags with her to pick-up rubbish she is bound to find.

From couches to electronics and kitchen utensils, she has seen it all.

Mrs Sillitoe has even found puppies tucked away in bushland, which she believed were abandoned.

However, the teacher said nappies were her biggest pet peeve because of how long they took to decompose.

Fraser Coast Regional Council spends about $250,000 a year to clean up illegally-dumped rubbish in the region.

This includes cars and building waste, such as asbestos, as well as rubbish left around charity bins.

Not only is illegal dumping harmful to the environment and wildlife, it is also against the law.

More than a dozen people have been fined for illegal dumping in the past 12 months on the Fraser Coast.

Mrs Sillitoe thinks irresponsible people are to blame for trashing the environment, rather than any law or the council.

"It's up to people to look after the environment,” Mrs Sillitoe said.

"I've lived here for 20 years and there's always been dumping.”