Tips for a safe Halloween

IF YOU have little monsters or princesses planning to go trick-or-treating, then the police have a message for you.

Maryborough patrol group crime prevention coordinator Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said although not everyone celebrates Halloween it has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Available to download from the Queensland Police website are print-ready posters which indicate if residents would enjoy a knock on the door come October 31 or if they would prefer to be left alone.

"A few tips to make sure your Halloween doesn't become a nightmare is make sure children's safety is paramount," Snr Const Ryan said.

"It's important that children are accompanied by an adult 'monster' at all times.

"Always walk, not run, between houses and stick to the footpath rather than the road."

Snr Const Ryan stressed the importance of wearing bright colours to enhance your visibility to passing motorists.

"Never enter a stranger's house, even if they have invited you in after knocking on their door," she said.

"Consider joining your friends on a neighbourhood adventure as there is safety in numbers for little witches and ghouls."