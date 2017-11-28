Tips for reducing running costs on the humble toilet

TOILET: Yes, this is a photo of a toilet.

ONE of the main wasters of water in the household is the humble toilet.

A lot of them out there are still the inefficient nine litre model, but even for those that have been replaced with more efficient models, they will still eventually leak.

A leaking toilet can use up to 1000 litres a day without you even knowing. So here are a couple of tips you can use on a periodical basis to make sureyour toilet is running efficiently.

1. Food dye in the cistern: Remove the cistern lid (be aware that some of them are screwed or fixed down) and add some red or blue food dye.

You want to make the colour quite strong. Wait 10 minutes and then lift the lid and have a look in the pan (bowl). If the water has changed colour then you have a leak and it is costing money.

2. Dry toilet paper to the back of the bowl: This test is one we generally advise our clients to do because it means you don't have to dismantle the toilet cistern.

Making sure not to have flushed the toilet for 15 minutes prior to this test, lift the seat and lid, apply a piece of dry toilet paper to the back of the bowl, under the upper rim.

If the paper stays dry, you are good to go, if it gets wet then you know that you have a leak.

Remember, just because you can't see it or hear it, that doesn't mean it's not happening. You can legally replace these seals yourself, but we always urge our clients to use a licenced plumber for all of your plumbing needs.