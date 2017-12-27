Tips to keep your pets calm during New Year celebrations

FOR many people, New Year's is a time to celebrate.

However, for pets, it can be a time which brings great stress and anxiety.

Fireworks, though spectacular, bring loud "bangs" and "pops" which some pets can find scary.

If you have a furry family friend, the Australian Veterinary Association recommends you plan ahead to ensure they are kept safe.

Animal behaviour specialist and AVA spokeswoman Dr Jacqui Ley said noise phobias were common in pets.

This is often caused by sudden, unexpected and very loud noises.

"Owners need to be mindful that while we're all enjoying fireworks displays, often our pets will be found hiding in a corner or can even cause themselves physical harm as they try to escape," she said.

"Unfortunately, it's common for dogs to go missing following fireworks so it's extremely important that owners plan ahead and keep their pets safe."

Common signs of noise phobia in animals include hiding, seeking the owner and clinging to them, urinating, chewing, panting, pacing, trying to escape, drooling, trembling or shaking and excessive barking.

The follow precautions should be taken to ensure your pets are safe: