Tips to keeping your pool safe

AS THE Fraser Coast swelters through another hot summer, it's no wonder pools get a good work out.

There are a number of useful tips to ensure your pool is kept clean and safe for you to swim in all summer long.

Warm weather might make swimming more enjoyable but heat, humidity and long hours of sunshine can help algae grow compromising water quality and appearance.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Here are 10 useful tips to ensure you swim safe this summer.