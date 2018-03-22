Tired photographer drove 130kmh in 60 zone to get home

A FRASER Coast photographer drove about 130kmh in a 60kmh zone before crashing into a car.



Frazer Leal's lawyer told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court it was because the young man was tired and rushing to get home.



Leal, 22, pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to dangerous driving.

The court heard Leal was driving through Coolum with another person in his car when he accelerated his red Holden Commodore, went in the wrong direction at a roundabout, and collided with another vehicle.



The incident happened in March 2016 at about 7.15am.



After the crash, Leal asked the man in the other car if he was all right but when the man replied with the same question, Leal said "f*** off" and ran away.

His lawyer said Leal had driven about 200km over the night so was fatigued, and in a hurry to get home. His house was about 500m away from the incident location.



The man in the other car suffered cuts and was taken to hospital for neck pains.



Magistrate Stephen Gutteridge told the now River Heads resident he was lucky the consequences of his reckless driving were minor. Leal was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.



No conviction was recorded.

