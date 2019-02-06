Tyrone a Titans leader - teammates

TYRONE Peachey's new Titans teammates have hailed the former Penrith utility's leadership qualities, less than five months after he threatened to backflip on his Gold Coast deal.

Months of speculation surrounding Peachey's commitment to the Titans contract he signed last March ended in November when he fronted for pre-season training on the Coast.

The 27-year-old, who made his State of Origin debut in NSW's 2-1 series win last year, has since impressed teammates with his attitude as they prepare for the season opener at home to Canberra on March 17.

"Peachey has been pretty good for us. He's got the experience now of being a rep player and he's brought a lot," former Panthers clubmate Mitch Rein said of the 116-game NRL veteran, who also toured New Zealand with the Kangaroos last year.

Tyrone Peachey at Titans training. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"You can see he's got that bit of leadership now up here, which is good. I saw him at Penrith when he was there and he'll bring a lot.

"He's always been a good player but it just seems now, after being around the rep circles and that, he's got that bit more leadership and has more of a voice in the video sessions, which is really good for us.

"He'll be a good addition to the team."

Peachey is part of a backline puzzle yet to be solved by coach Garth Brennan, with centre his likely destination despite also spending time at five-eighth, second-row, lock, fullback and hooker throughout his career.

Titans hooker Mitch Rein. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Forward Max King, who is on the comeback from a shoulder reconstruction, said the ex-Penrith livewire and fellow arrival Shannon Boyd had already lifted standards within the group.

"Peachey has really surprised me leadership-wise. I do get tips off (both of) them and even playing against them previously (I learnt a lot)," King said.

"Shannon's been great … and Peachey is the same."