Titans targeted for shock ‘top secret’ move to Brisbane

The Gold Coast Titans are reportedly being targeted by a consortium to make a shock move to Brisbane to be the cities second rugby league team.

The struggling glitter strip club, who sacked coach Garth Brennan on Sunday would potentially play out of Suncorp Stadium as a rebranded Brisbane team.

"Some rugby league heavy hitters are involved in a top secret plan to transform the Gold Coast Titans into Brisbane's second rugby league team," Channel 9 reported.

"Nine news understands up to eight Titans games a season would be played in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium under a new name.

"Super League heavyweights and former Melbourne Storm bosses John Ribot and Chris Johns are said to be involved."

The potential move comes on the back of the turmoil surrounding the club with declining crowds and their dire on field form, that sees them sitting last in the NRL.

"I heard the plan was to relocate the club and move them out of the Gold Coast and into Brisbane," Ben Ikin told NRL 360.

"Eight of the games would be played at Suncorp Stadium and the other four would be played outside of Brisbane.

"John Ribot and Chris Johns have had success in the past and are both very intelligent guys so there would be something deeper behind this."

