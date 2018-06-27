Titles the perfect event for growing mower racing club

TITLES: Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club will host the national titles next weekend.

MOWER RACING: The sport is growing in popularity and next week Maryborough will host the biggest event on the calendar: the All Australian Ride On Mower Racing Championships.

The two-day event, hosted by Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club next weekend, has attracted more than 80 entries.

Most of those will be visitors, who will inject thousands of dollars into the local economy on what is the first weekend of the school holidays.

Vice president Richard Manns said it would be a big weekend for the club.

"We've been lucky to get it at Maryborough,” Manns said.

"The club has been going really, really well. We've got a few from Gympie who have joined as well some guys from Nanango and Ipswich.

"I think we're getting more popular. We race in Maryborough, Bundaberg and Rockhampton and there's a good group of people who race.

"We have 82 entrants at this stage and they're from across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.”

A number of local drivers, including Manns, won't race as they will serve in official capacities, but there will be plenty of high-octane action across the program's two days.

Gates open at 9am on both Saturday and Sunday with races from 9.30am to 4pm.

Entry is $5 for adults and free for children under five.

Manns thanked the club's sponsors who have allowed the club to grow this season.

Like "Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club” on Facebook for more information.