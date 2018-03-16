Titman back in the game after World Series stint

V8 ACTION: Kevin Titman will be one to watch during the Dash 4 Cash tomorrow night, having just finished his stint in the Sprintcars World Series.

V8 ACTION: Kevin Titman will be one to watch during the Dash 4 Cash tomorrow night, having just finished his stint in the Sprintcars World Series. Art of Speed/Tony Scriven

AFTER nine years on the track, Kevin Titman hit the dream gig of racing in the World Series Sprintcars.

But over the last six weeks, he's learned more than anything in his lifetime of Speedway racing.

This weekend, Titman will be racing in the Sprintcars event back on the local turf after his stint among some of the world's best racers.

It marked unfamiliar territory for the 40-year-old racer, who finished 16th in the series.

But his greatest challenge was learning all the tracks he raced on across five states.

"There were venues across the country I had never raced at, and it makes it difficult while racing against some of the top guys in the country,” Titman said.

"There's different sizes and shapes you have to memorise for the events.”

While he didn't achieve the results he wanted, Titman said it was an enjoyable learning curve in his career.

"My team and I were racing between 30 drivers on a weekly basis over December and February,” he said.

"There are anywhere between eight to ten teams that hit the road each year, but it was our first time.

"So it's a tremendous learning curve from what we took away as a crew, and myself as a driver.

"Hopefully that wisdom comes back onto the Maryborough track.”

Titman will compete alongside local champions Andrew Corbet, Luke Oldfield and Mitchell Gee in the Dash 4 Cash V8 Sprintcars event.

"Luke Oldfield is someone I'll have to look out for, he's been one of the most consistent Queensland drivers over the past year,” Titman said.

"But there are about 20 other racers I'll have to look out for.”

Maryborough's track may prove to be familiar ground for the rising star, but Titman compared it to a "neutralising track” rather than a "horsepower” one.

But he's more focussed on the "window of setup” himself and his team have to get through.

"Throughout the night you've got to work out how you'll treat the feature race, to get better at the end, Titman said.

"Maryborough is a difficult track to pass on, and quite tight for the sprintcars.”