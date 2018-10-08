Menu
Marleen Kroezen, TJ Kroezen, Martin Kroezen and Sophie Coubrough at USC graduation ceremony in Hervey Bay last week.
TJ Kroezen: Warzone to hospital bedsides

Jessica Lamb
8th Oct 2018 8:28 PM
BRITISH Armed Forces soldier TJ Kroezen couldn't bring some of his friends home from his four tours of the Iraq and Afghanistan warzones.

After a severe life-changing injury on duty, TJ retrained as a nurse to make sure other people's loved ones return home from hospital.

TJ started work towards becoming one of the 16 university graduates when he was medically discharged after 12 years military service and moved to Australia for family.

South-African born, TJ moved to Hervey Bay and followed in his mother's footsteps to become a nurse.

TJ aims to study a post graduate degree to work hospital emergency departments.

