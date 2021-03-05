Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Brakes Fail on the Toowoomba Range
News

TMR camera captures moment truck brakes fail on Toowoomba Bypass

Michael Nolan
4th Mar 2021 1:27 PM | Updated: 5th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck driver is counting their lucky stars after their vehicle's brakes failed on the Toowoomba Bypass.

The incident sent the prime move hurtling down the Toowoomba Bypass.

In a statement on Twitter a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the driver's quick thinking probably saved lives.

"Arrester beds, like this one on the Toowoomba Bypass, west of the Six Mile Creek bridge, are specially designed to stop a vehicle that has run away downhill," they said.

"The uphill bed is filled with special gravel that catches the runaway vehicle and they're usually strategically placed towards the bottom of a long, steep descent.

"Using these beds results in minimal damage - especially when compared to the potential severity of a crash.

"In this case, the truck was really moving and ended up travelling a considerable distance before coming to a stop in the bed."

Originally published as TMR camera captures moment truck brakes fail on Toowoomba Bypass

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ”Shadow of Bundy”: Hospital plan leaves Bay behind says GP

        Premium Content ”Shadow of Bundy”: Hospital plan leaves Bay behind says GP

        News Doctor Paul Neeskens has been a local GP in Hervey Bay for 34 years, and having seen the evolution of medical and health needs across the region, finds placing the main...

        Beloved M’boro business owners ready to retire

        Premium Content Beloved M’boro business owners ready to retire

        News For almost 30 years, Robyn and Bill Knight have been part of Maryborough’s business...

        “I’m Rumpelstiltskin”: No fairy-tale ending to boozy arrest

        Premium Content “I’m Rumpelstiltskin”: No fairy-tale ending to boozy arrest

        Crime Bizarre incident lands man in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.