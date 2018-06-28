To Andrew Ellis, the Tobruk is more than just a ship

WHILE hundreds watch as the ex-HMAS Tobruk disappears into the ocean on Friday, Andrew Ellis will reflect on his 39 year connection with the vessel.

The visitor services manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events was the captain of one of the tugboats which helped launch the 127m long,heavy-lift navy ship from the building slip to its first berth to finish refitting for service in 1979.

Mr Ellis said he was excited to watch the ship take its first splash.

"It's great to see it now used productively making an artificial reef to benefit sea life as well as to promote tourism opportunities rather than ending on a scrap heap,” he said.

As for the event itself, Mr Ellis said he couldn't wait to see the footage.

While in service, the ship was involved in 26 major operations.