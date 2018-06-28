Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOSTALGIC: Fraser Coast Tourism manager Andrew Ellis.
NOSTALGIC: Fraser Coast Tourism manager Andrew Ellis. Contributed
News

To Andrew Ellis, the Tobruk is more than just a ship

Inge Hansen
by
28th Jun 2018 5:44 PM

WHILE hundreds watch as the ex-HMAS Tobruk disappears into the ocean on Friday, Andrew Ellis will reflect on his 39 year connection with the vessel.

The visitor services manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events was the captain of one of the tugboats which helped launch the 127m long,heavy-lift navy ship from the building slip to its first berth to finish refitting for service in 1979.

Mr Ellis said he was excited to watch the ship take its first splash.

"It's great to see it now used productively making an artificial reef to benefit sea life as well as to promote tourism opportunities rather than ending on a scrap heap,” he said.

As for the event itself, Mr Ellis said he couldn't wait to see the footage.

While in service, the ship was involved in 26 major operations.

andrew ellis ex-hmas tobruk fccommunity fraser coast tourism and events
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Popular Bay venue takes the cake

    premium_icon Popular Bay venue takes the cake

    News The Waterfront Restaurant's awards shelf will become is even more crowded after the business had another wedding venue win

    How emergency services are giving themselves the green light

    premium_icon How emergency services are giving themselves the green light

    News The technology reduces travel time for emergency services

    Super Saturday event will be held Cameron's Way

    Super Saturday event will be held Cameron's Way

    Whats On D'Amicos give back to the Fraser Coast community

    Wife-killer Crump to get parole hearing

    premium_icon Wife-killer Crump to get parole hearing

    News Parole hearing after Governor refuses pardon

    Local Partners