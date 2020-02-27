Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BLOWN AWAY: Warwick Thistle Pipe Band at the Edinburgh Tattoo Sydney, where the band first got the idea to perform in Russia.
BLOWN AWAY: Warwick Thistle Pipe Band at the Edinburgh Tattoo Sydney, where the band first got the idea to perform in Russia.
News

To Russia with love: Thistle pipe band’s international reach

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Warwick Thistle Pipe Band is preparing to embark on possibly their biggest adventure since the band's inception, but are piping up for community support to make the dream come true.

In April, the band will head to the World for Peace Festival in Russia.

The festival, commemorating 75 years since the end of World War II and Operation Barbarossa, chose only three bands worldwide to play the event. Following last year's Sydney Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo show, accepting this next step forward was a massive honour, according to Vice-president Alexander Manfield.

"It is the chance of a lifetime," Mr Manfield said.

"They are some members that haven't ever been overseas and none of us have been to Russia. Now our members are getting the chance to travel because they're members of a pipe band."

But before the band jet-sets, they are asking for the support of the Warwick community.

With tailored uniforms made from imported tartan and instruments costing upwards of $1000, Mr Manfield said the trip would be an expensive one.

"It can be a reasonably expensive hobby and we rely on the public getting behind what we do and in the past people have been so generous to support us," he said.

"We not only represent ourselves when we travel but Warwick and the Southern Downs."

The invite, came during the band's Sydney trip, which was made possible by generous community support.

"We were just blown away by the fact anyone could spare any money, especially with the drought going well and truly.

"It was really uplifting for a little band in a little town."

Visit their Facebook page where the band has posted a link to their GoFundMe

john farnham music warwick thistle pipe band world for peace festival
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Runaway baboon gets the snip

    Runaway baboon gets the snip
    • 27th Feb 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Attempted armed robbery reported on M’boro boat ramp

        premium_icon Attempted armed robbery reported on M’boro boat ramp

        News Maryborough Police are calling for assistance regarding an alleged robbery

        • 27th Feb 2020 11:50 AM
        Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        premium_icon Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        Crime A Nanango man has been charged with grievous bodily harm against his brother.

        Demolition to herald next stage in M’boro CBD facelift

        premium_icon Demolition to herald next stage in M’boro CBD facelift

        News The demolition of the old council administration building in Maryborough is due to...

        • 27th Feb 2020 11:33 AM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days