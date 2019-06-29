Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bay Powers, Nicholas Bennetts in the perfect position to take the mark when the team's met earlier this season.
Bay Powers, Nicholas Bennetts in the perfect position to take the mark when the team's met earlier this season. Brian Cassidy
AFL

To the power of 10 for high flying Wide Bay AFL leaders

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
29th Jun 2019 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL: For Wide Bay AFL leaders Bay Power hope to extend their win streak today to ten when they play ATW this afternoon.

The Hervey Bay side has remained unbeaten since round three of the 2019 season.

Power started round one with a bye with round two providing their only loss against Brothers Bulldogs.

Since then there has been no stopping them as they continue to notch wins.

Coach Kristian Walton is not thinking too far ahead and following the sporting cliche goes 'taking it one game at a time'.

The ATW will be high in confidence after winning their first match of the season last week against Brothers Bulldogs and Walton knows his team will have to play well.

"We have a few out with injuries and illness but we will still be fielding a strong team," he said.

Bay Power currently sit four wins ahead of the second and third placed teams on the ladder and will be wanting to extend their lead on their chasers.

With seven rounds remaining including two byes for the Hervey Bay side a win today will go close to wrapping up the minor premiership for the club.

Match commences at 3pm at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay.

The Hervey Bay Bombers and Brothers Bulldogs have the bye.

afl atw bay power fc sport local sport wide bay afl
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Saunders staffer sues over social posts

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Saunders staffer sues over social posts

    News A Labor staffer has sued two Maryborough residents over social media posts, claiming they have damaged his reputation

    Teen hits his pregnant ex in stomach over missing jumper

    premium_icon Teen hits his pregnant ex in stomach over missing jumper

    Crime He spent 16 days in jail after being arrested for a spate of crimes

    ONE YEAR ON: Botched scuttling of Tobruk has silver lining

    premium_icon ONE YEAR ON: Botched scuttling of Tobruk has silver lining

    News The Fraser Coast's newest dive site got off to a rocky start.