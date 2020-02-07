Menu
A cane toad. File Photo
News

TOAD ALERT: Wet weather has poisonous pests on the move

Stuart Fast
7th Feb 2020 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCH out, cane toads are about.

That’s the warning from a Fraser Coast vet following the recent wet weather.

The rain has the grotesque pests on the move and Hervey Bay Veterinary Surgery practice manager Narissa Corfe says they’re a threat to our furry friends.

Ms Corfe said the poison secreted by cane toads was a neurotoxin, which affected a pet’s nervous system.

She said the symptoms of cane toad poisoning in animals were frothing at the mouth, enlarged pupils and a high heart rate.

More advanced symptoms included vomiting and seizures.

Ms Corfe advised pet owners that if their animal showed the signs of these symptoms, keep them in a dark, quiet location and seek veterinary advice.

Narissa Corfe demonstrates how to clean a dogs mouth that has bitten a toad.Photo: Alistair Brightman
She also advised for owners to wash out their pets’ mouth with a wash cloth to clear the animal’s mouth of lingering toxins.

Cane toads are attracted to moist, dark areas and can be found in pet water dishes.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, cane toads are more active during warm, wet nights and toad breeding peaks during wet weather.

When asked about what breeds of dogs regularly caught toads, Ms Corfe said terrier breeds often chased toads but generally all breeds had the potential to catch them.

She advised Fraser Coast residents to “dispose of cane toads humanely.”

