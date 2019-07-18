Menu
G'day Toastmasters speak on a number of subjects at their meets held twice a month.
Toast-masters of many hats

Boni Holmes
by
18th Jul 2019 7:30 AM
DONNING a number of hats symbolises the extensive and variety of subjects G'day Toastmasters enjoy at their meets.

The club members get together bi-monthly to learn to listen, think and speak, and make new friends.

Majory Hansen said they always had lots of fun.

"We offer each other lots of encouragement and support," she said.

"Recently we all were wearing different hats which symbolises the variety of assignments we get to enjoy.

Part of the program included Table Topics - an impromptu speaking assignment.

"You are given a subject to speak on for two minutes.

"There is no need for fear because we speak everyday on the telephone or when we meet a friend and that is in impromptu speaking.

"We do that without even thinking about it.

"There are speeches and everyone has stories to tell and at Toastmasters we can show you how to be a better communicator and storyteller."

The public is welcome to attend the G'day Toastmasters meet at the Door of Hope on Friday, July 26 at 12.30pm to observe speakers. Entry is free.

DETAILS

G'day Toastmasters Club meet every second and fourth Friday except public holidays, at the Door of Hope, 569 Kent St, Maryborough at 12.45pm for 1pm. All welcome. Phone Marjory 4194 5506 or Helen 4121 6371.

