FIRE crews in Hervey Bay responded to a fire inside a Urangan home on Monday.

It is believed a small fire broke out about 9am in the kitchen where a toaster is understood to have caught fire.

Crews reported some fire damage in the kitchen area but no major structural damage had occurred.

Two crews were sent out to the fire on Moonstone Dr but only one was required.

It is understood nobody was injured in the incident.