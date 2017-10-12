Toastmasters boss to address contest in Maryborough

HERE: President of Toastmasters International Mike Storkey will be at the Area 28 conference in Maryborough.

TOASTMASTERS World President Mike Storkey will deliver a keynote address at the annual speech contest and Area 28 conference this weekend.

The Immediate Past President of Toastmasters International 2016-2017 and Whitsunday Club member started his Toastmasters career 25 years ago and is an inspiration to many members.

The Conference was organised by Maryborough's G'Day Toastmasters Club.

Area director Marietta Wetzig of the South Burnett Club said it was a real coup for Mike to be attending.

"I was with Mike at the recent Toastmasters International Convention, held during August in Vancouver, Canada,” she said.

"After a couple of years finding his feet, Mike headed into leadership roles, rising though, club, area, division, district to world council, and finally becoming world president, presiding over in excess of 15,000 clubs in 145 counties and over 250,000 active participating members. "This is a feat any toastmaster can achieve through the Toastmasters Educational Program teaching the leadership and mentoring roles.

"Mike Storkey truly reflects the Toastmasters' motto - Where Leaders are Made.”

The six clubs competing will include three from Maryborough and a club from the South Burnett, Gympie and Cooloola Coast.

The four contests will be the international speech, table topics, humorous speech and evaluation contests.

"It is guaranteed to be an entertaining day filled with laughter and inspiration,” Marietta said.

The conference will be open to the public.

For more information phone Toastmaster Pat Pitt on 4122 1412. The event will be held at the Door of Hope, Kent St, Maryborough on October 14 from 9.30am.