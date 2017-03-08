Toastmasters share stories of finding their voices

MARYBOROUGH resident Michael Weekes wouldn't call himself a public speaker, but since signing up with Toastmasters he's found a burst of confidence he never thought he had.

Since signing up with the Maryborough branch almost a year ago, Mr Weekes has found his ability to lucidly and clearly speak off the cuff has improved dramatically, which he says has helped him a lot with his communication skills.

"It's given me a lot of confidence since I joined - I've improved my ability to get my message across and say what I wanted to say without issue,” he said.

"I have previously run for council and tried to speak in front of other people before. That experience taught me I needed major improvements on my speech.”

In the short time of 12 months, Mr Weekes has been awarded best speech at the Toastmaster's combined Australia Day meeting.

"It's helped me a lot in this short time,” he said.

It's a similar situation for Sheryl Pitt, who spoke of how Toastmasters helped improve her communication during her job hunt.

"I found when I went for a job interview I got asked some really difficult questions; but I felt confident enough to sit there and take my time, and not get flustered by tricky questions,” she said.

"It certainly has given me a lot more confidence, especially in communicating with people. You feel much more sure of what you're saying.”

The Toastmasters Group, which specialises in improving speaking and leadership qualities, has more than 345,000 members across the globe.

Healy Devlin, who said he was able to speak confidently during eisteddfods he was involved in, said he noticed a dramatic improvement in his impromptu speaking abilities after joining the group. "It definitely helped, being able to speak off the cuff,” he said.

Maryborough's branch, which meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, has announced it will host a free course on speech craft at St Mary's from 6.45pm every Wednesday.

The eight-week course includes six weeks of basic training and two weeks of practical workshopping.

Mr Weekes said he was looking forward to seeing how a new group of people would challenge themselves with the organisation.

"It's all about improving your ability to do impromptu speeches on topics; I'd encourage anyone with an interest in speaking to come along and help build up their skills,” he said.

Speech craft sessions start tonight are held every Wednesday at St Mary's from 6.45pm.

For more information, contact Richard Gilbert on 0428 980 078.