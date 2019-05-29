Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Tobacco smugglers ‘sent $175k to the US for illegal firearms’

by Campbell Gellie
29th May 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A tobacco smuggling syndicate run out of a Sydney Bunnings car park allegedly sent money to the US to buy firearms, a court has heard.

Eight men were arrested in raids across Sydney's west last Tuesday for their involvement in the alleged multimillion-dollar tobacco smuggling syndicate.

Strike Force DeHaar was set up in late 2017 to investigate links between terrorism financing and Sydney's underworld when officers discovered links to the ­alleged tobacco syndicate.

Nadim Mohammad Jamel Kanssan, 34, was the last of them to apply for bail and his application was refused at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.

Nadim Mohammad Jamel Kanssan was refused bail and is the alleged ringleader of the criminal organisation. Picture: Facebook
Nadim Mohammad Jamel Kanssan was refused bail and is the alleged ringleader of the criminal organisation. Picture: Facebook


Magistrate Lisa Stapleton said Kanssan faced serious allegations as the police facts alleged the purpose of a $175,000 bank transfer to the US was for firearms.

"(In a police recording of a syndicate meeting) another member of the group with whom (Kanssan) had been associated is explaining money transferred to the US was to be used to purchase illegal firearms," she said.

The syndicate allegedly imported seven tonnes of illegal tobacco worth $1.8 million without paying millions in taxes.

Detectives sort thought products after raiding a Bankstown restaurant last week. Picture: John Grainger
Detectives sort thought products after raiding a Bankstown restaurant last week. Picture: John Grainger

The court heard the syndicate imported a container of cigarettes, sheesha and loose leaf tobacco from Dubai.

Kanssan would allegedly drive the tobacco from a storage area to the Rydalmere Bunnings where it was moved into trucks and delivered to tobacconists across Sydney.

These drivers allegedly included Alaeddine El Masri, Ali Khalil and Hamad Masri

Prosecutor Sergeant Kellie Chessor told the court Kanssan was a key player within the syndicate.

"He is one of the masterminds of it, he is one of the directors pulling the strings of this organisation," she said.

Alaeddine El Masri was one of the seven accused who appeared in court. Picture: Facebook
Alaeddine El Masri was one of the seven accused who appeared in court. Picture: Facebook

She said if he was granted bail, the Lebanese national whose visa has expired, would leave the country.

Defence lawyer Margaret Bateman said the facts suggested Kanssan was only a small player in the syndicate.

" (Azeem) Khan and Mr Ahmed Masriz, these are the two individuals involved in the international aspect of this things," she said.

"There is nothing really to suggest he was pulling strings within the organisation, it could be inferred he did things because he is a subordinate player."

Ali Khalil (left) with Nadim Kanssan have been charged with offences relating to the tobacco smuggling syndicate. Picture: Facebook
Ali Khalil (left) with Nadim Kanssan have been charged with offences relating to the tobacco smuggling syndicate. Picture: Facebook

Khan is alleged to have been the man responsible for transferring money overseas.

Magistrate Stapleton said she wouldn't call Kanssan a "mastermind" but he was more than just a puppet.

Kanssan will face his charges of two possess illegal tobacco, two knowingly deal with proceeds of a crime and direct a criminal organisation at Burwood Local Court on July 19.

Alaeddine El Masri was granted bail at Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook
Alaeddine El Masri was granted bail at Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook
Ali Khalil, 22, was arrested at his Yagoona home on Tuesday, May 21. Picture: John Grainger
Ali Khalil, 22, was arrested at his Yagoona home on Tuesday, May 21. Picture: John Grainger

More Stories

crime tobacco smuggling

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Shooting hoops at M'boro with basketball clinic

    premium_icon GALLERY: Shooting hoops at M'boro with basketball clinic

    Sport Were you photographed at Brian Kerle Basketball Clinic in Maryborough on Saturday?

    MISSING PERSON: Woman, 35, last seen in Hervey Bay

    MISSING PERSON: Woman, 35, last seen in Hervey Bay

    News Ms Francis was last seen visiting Hervey Bay Hospital

    Man killed kms from where mum, kids died in horror crash

    premium_icon Man killed kms from where mum, kids died in horror crash

    Breaking A truck and ute crash has been reported southwest of Kingaroy

    Dad shares memory of last visit with little boy

    premium_icon Dad shares memory of last visit with little boy

    News “Young Zaidok was just a little adventurer. A loving and kind kid'