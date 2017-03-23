TOBRUK: Boat operators wanted for ship caretaking

Caretakers are needed for the HMAS Tobruk.

WANT to help with the caretaking of the ex-HMAS Tobruk?

Birdon Pty Ltd is seeking boat operators to assist in a ship-keeping project until the official scuttling of the vessel, with six part-time positions for the project open for suitably qualified employees.

Successful candidates will work on a flexible roster for up to four hours a day, ensuring inspections are carried out seven days a week.

Relevant skills for the job include:

Boat handling experience

Experience working with ropes and mooring lines including maintenance and splicing etc

Coxswain Grade 2 or equivalent (not essential)

Physical ability to board the ship via a vertical ladder

Ability to follow directions including safety instructions.

For those interested in the tender, contact Trent Raines at trentr@birdon.com.au or phone 0477 717 001.