TOBRUK: Boat operators wanted for ship caretaking

WANT to help with the caretaking of the ex-HMAS Tobruk?
Birdon Pty Ltd is seeking boat operators to assist in a ship-keeping project until the official scuttling of the vessel, with six part-time positions for the project open for suitably qualified employees.
Successful candidates will work on a flexible roster for up to four hours a day, ensuring inspections are carried out seven days a week.
Relevant skills for the job include:
- Boat handling experience
- Experience working with ropes and mooring lines including maintenance and splicing etc
- Coxswain Grade 2 or equivalent (not essential)
- Physical ability to board the ship via a vertical ladder
- Ability to follow directions including safety instructions.
For those interested in the tender, contact Trent Raines at trentr@birdon.com.au or phone 0477 717 001.