TOBRUK: Dive site will be an hour from Fraser Coast

Ex-HMAS Tobruk will be scuttled in June.

THE final resting place for the ex-HMAS Tobruk has been revealed, and it will be less than an hour-and-a-half away from Hervey Bay.

The former navy vessel will be scuttled in the waters between the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg regions in June.

The actual site is about 25 nautical miles from Hervey Bay and 22 nautical miles from Bundaberg.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said the trip would take between an hour to an hour-and-a-half to reach the site from the Fraser Coast.

Ex-HMAS Tobruk was decommissioned and announced as a future dive site in 2015.

The announcement kicked off a campaign between Wide Bay and Tasmania to have the vessel scuttled in their respective waters later that year.

The Fraser Coast and Bundaberg regions won the tender to scuttle the Tobruk in December 2016.

In February, diver access holes were cut into the ship to create swim-throughs to the bunks, lower deck quarters and ship exterior.

Residents have one last day to see the Tobruk before its scuttling at a free community weekend on May 5-7.

Environment minister Leeane Enoch said the ship would join some of Queens-land's premier tourist attractions once it is scuttled.

"While the ship remains a construction site, the contractors Birdon Pty Ltd have provided access to some internal compartments of the ship to display some of the work involved in preparing it to become a dive wreck," Ms Enoch said.