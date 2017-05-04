Tobruk history museum one step closer to reality

A HISTORY museum for the HMAS Tobruk could be in the works with the council contributing $50,000 for a feasibility study.



This coincides with plans for a celebrate the region's military history through the Fraser Coast Military Trail.



The museum, proposed by the Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett branch, would feature an in-depth history of the vessel and a fishing hall of fame.



While the RDA requested $1 million from the Fraser Coast Regional Council, an amended motion to contribute the $50,000 was carried unanimously by councillors.



Tourism councillor Stuart Taylor said the reduced amount would go towards preparing concept designs for the building.



"We want this to work - committing $1 million wouldn't make it happen, so this money for concept designs and studies will help it become a reality," Cr Taylor said.



"It's a great concept, a game-changer for our region, but we'd like to see more meat on the bones."



The Fraser Coast Regional Council previously invested $1 million in securing the Tobruk for scuttling off the coast of Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.



RDA Wide Bay Burnett executive officer Scott Rowe said the museum was an opportunity to create another onshore tourism asset for the region.



While the naval history of the Tobruk would prominently feature, he said there was a high demand in the region for a fishing hall of fame.



"Military tourism is going to be a very important part of tourism history moving forward. This is another jewel in the crown of that developing industry," he said.



"We're delighted the council has shown leadership around this endeavour."



The museum is expected to cost $4 million to construct.



Mr Rowe said the next step would be to lobby State and Federal Governments for funding once the feasibility study was completed.



He said he wanted construction to finish by the end of 2018 - coinciding with the scuttling of the Tobruk.