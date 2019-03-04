Toby powers on to national title in Devonport

TRIATHALON: Toby Powers winning in Davenport Tasmania and becoming the Australian Youth Champion

TRIATHALON: Toby Powers winning in Davenport Tasmania and becoming the Australian Youth Champion

TRIATHLON: Fraser Coast junior triathlete Toby Powers is the new Triathlon Australia Youth Australian Champion.

Toby won the final round of the series at Devonport on Saturday.

The series was conducted over three events, starting with a Super Sprint event in Runaway Bay in December,.

This was followed by the second round in Canberra in January.

Each competitor combined their two best scores from the three events.

The final round was worth double points.

Proud father Tim Powers travelled to Tasmania, with the rest of the family remaining home in Hervey Bay.

After a slow swim leg, Toby trailled the leaders by 30 seconds but caught the lead group on the cycle leg.

During the run leg he was in the top three on the first lap.

On the final lap of the run leg he led the front group before crossing the finish line five seconds ahead of second place.

"I was pretty confident after seeing the ground he made up on the bike, making up 17 seconds on the first lap," Tim said.

Toby has been training hard, working six days a week with coach Brian Harrington.

"He has potential similar to Matt Hauser, and if he improves his swim leg who knows," Harrington said.

He gave Toby advice and a race plan. "He followed my instructions and it worked," he said.

After Toby crossed the line with a smile on his face, he caught up with his father and thanked him and his mother for their support. Second place went to Darcy William of Victoria and Jonte Armistead from Tasmania was third.

Queensland's Tara Sosinski finished third in the female class behind Rhianna Hepburn and Madison Toovey from Western Australia.

Toby will return to Hervey Bay to race in the Queensland Schools Triathlon and Aqua-thon this weekend at Torquay.