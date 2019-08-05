Toby powers on to state triathlon selection

STATE SELECTION: Toby Powers gains selection in the QLD Tri Squad for 2019-20 season.

STATE SELECTION: Toby Powers gains selection in the QLD Tri Squad for 2019-20 season. Alistair Brightman

TRIATHLON: Local junior triathlete Toby Powers has gained selection for the Triathlon Queensland team for the second year in a row.

The Hervey Bay local will join the 41-strong team as they compete at triathlon events around the country.

Powers will be joined by former local, Harry King who is now a member of the Bond University club.

Coach Brian Harrington believes it is a fitting reward for the effort Powers dedicates to the sport.

"It is a great reward for Toby and Triathlon Queensland give great support to the team,” Harrington said.

Harrington will continue to work with Powers at club level and State level after he was again appointed as Queensland Schools coach.

"It is great to be able to work with Toby at home and in State development camps and watch him progress,” he said.

Powers moves up into the 16-19 years junior category this year and will be competing against older triathletes.

The Queensland team selection automatically qualifies Powers into the Australian Youth Junior series that he won earlier this year.

The first event of the 2019-20 series will be held at Runaway Bay on the Gold Coast in December with the other races yet to be finalised.

Historically the series also holds an event in New Zealand but this is yet to be confirmed.

Proud dad, Tim understands the commitment required to make the team.

"Toby trains hard and continues to develop in the sport,” he said.

"It is great that he has the opportunity to defend his title.”