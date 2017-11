Rebecca Myatt from Myatt Jewellers with a 9ct gold freshwater pearl and diamond pendant and earring set to be raffled for the 30th anniversary of the Maryborough Markets.

TODAY, come and help celebrate 30 years of Maryborough Markets.

The markets open at 8am and will run until just after the time cannon is fired at 1pm.

The special event has a pearl and heritage theme. There will be a raffle of a nine-carat gold, diamond and pearl earring and pendant set.

The first Maryborough Markets day ran in 1987.

Only the Mary River flooding and Christmas Day have stopped them occurring in all that time.