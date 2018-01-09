Menu
Today is the first day of marriage equality

LOVING COUPLE: Emilie and Mikayla Glossop (floral dress) with daughters Thea and Ella, will be getting married in Hervey Bay on January 20.
by Jordan Philp

FOR the first time in Australian history, legally recognised same-sex wedding ceremonies will take place.

From this day forward (January 9), we will join the likes of Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, France, Mexico and many other countries who have already legalised gay marriage.

Some of the couples who marry today will grow old together, some will divorce but all will have the opportunity to be equal in the eyes of the government.

For most of us, today is like any other any other Tuesday.

But for Mikayla Glossop and her partner of 13 years, Emillie, today means the opportunity to commit to one another in an incredibly special and profound ceremony.

Next weekend the two Gladstone ladies will tie the knot in front of close friends and families, and what better place than Hervey Bay.

