ON TODAY: Museum's float to be a blue moon event at parade

READY FOR PARADE: Harold Collins gives a sneak-peak into Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum's float for the Whale Parade. It's beach theme... but not as you would expect.

THE Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum is known for going all out in its entry into the Whale Parade, and this year won't be different.

Though keeping lips sealed on the exact details of the society's float, its designer Harold Collins described it as "hill-billies coming to the beach party".

"What we are doing only happens in a blue moon," Mr Collins said, while holding up a blue moon.

"When we heard it's beach theme, we automatically thought of beach balls and sand but then thought we'd do something a little bit different."

About 30 of the society's members will dress-up and be involved in the parade, which will also incorporate a 1903 mobile and a World War Two Blitz.

The parade will start at 6pm, with floats taking off from Frank St, Scarness.

They will make their way down the Esplanade and onto Seafront Oval.

Thousands of people are expected to be both in the parade and watching it.

The day's activities will start at 2pm with performances at Seafront Oval, and finish with a massive fireworks finale at 8.30pm.

Ocean Festival will then continue on Sunday with Paddle Out for Whale at Scarness Park.