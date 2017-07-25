Toddler, 2, dies in drowning tragedy on rural property

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Baby girl dies after being found in backyard pool

POLICE have confirmed a two-year-old girl has died in a heartbreaking tragedy on a private property in rural Queensland.

Police and ambulance officers went to the property on Monday evening.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the property at 6.16pm after the child fell into water, which QAS describes as an "immersion incident".

The young girl was rushed to Longreach Base Hospital in a critical condition, but later died in hospital.

Emergency services did not release the location of the property.

Police are now investigation, although there is no suggestion the death is suspicious.

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

In the 12 months to mid 2016, 280 people drowned in Australian waterways with rivers, creeks and streams among the most dangerous locations for swimming.

Of those, 58 drowned while swimming in inland waterways.

Children aged under four are particularly at risk, with an average of 30 young children drowning per year, according to statistics released by the Royal Life Saving Society.

Almost all children under four who drown have fallen into the water, according to the national figures.