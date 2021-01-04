Toddler a ‘screaming mess’ after play area mishap

14-month-old Ava Bound has been transported to hospital with burns on her feet after standing on a metal access point sign just meters from Mudjimba Beach Park.

A fun family day at Mudjimba Beach turned into an excruciating night in hospital for 14-month-old Ava Bound.

Ava's mum Abbey Brown had been watching her daughters play at Mudjimba Beach Park at 1pm on Sunday when she turned away for a split second.

What followed were the bloodcurdling screams of a toddler in excruciating pain.

Ava's dad sprinted over to help his young daughter who had stepped on the metal access point sign for a nearby electrical box.

The harsh midday sun had turned the metal access sign into a hotplate and little Ava's feet felt the full impact.

"One of the mothers touched it and said it was like a hot barbecue," Ava's mum said.

"She was a screaming mess. She was throwing herself out of my hands."

Nearby parents came to assist with buckets of icy water before paramedics arrived and transported Ava to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"That was heartbreaking - the screams to get her in the ambulance," Ms Brown said.

Ms Brown was angry the high-temperature hazard was located just metres from a popular children's play area.

She feared it wouldn't be the last time a young child is burnt on the metal plate.

"You wouldn't think there would be metal on the ground in the park," Ms Brown said.

"Any child in the park could have done that."

Sunshine Coast Daily has approached Sunshine Coast Council for comment.