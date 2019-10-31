Menu
Toddler 'critical' after pulled unresponsive from pool

Tara Miko
by
31st Oct 2019 7:45 AM
A TODDLER was last night in a critical condition after being pulled unresponsive from a backyard pool.

The young boy was found in the pool at a Roma property about 6.30pm, with an off-duty paramedic the first person in scene.

The paramedic performed immediate first aid on the child to resuscitate him on pulling him from the water.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics arrived soon after and continued the first aid and resuscitation before the boy was taken to Roma Hospital.

He was transported in a critical condition.

