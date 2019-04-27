Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called about 3.30pm. Picture: File photo
Paramedics were called about 3.30pm. Picture: File photo
News

Toddler dies after being hit by L-plater

by Sarah Matthews
27th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER has died after being hit by a car in Brisbane's east.

Police have confirmed a 16-year-old male learner driver was reversing on Bayside Ct, Thorneside, when he struck two toddlers about 3.30pm Saturday.

One child was taken to hospital in a stable condition but one tragically suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

The ages and genders of the toddlers have not been released.

The teenage driver has also been taken to hospital with emotional distress.

Forensic teams are investigating the accident and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

It's the second fatal crash in the state's southeast in a day, after a motorbike rider died in a multi-vehicle collision south of Brisbane Saturday morning.

Saturday's fatal crashes follow another horror crash on Friday that killed a 26-year-old mother. Her two young children were in the car at the time.

death editors picks l-plater toddler

Top Stories

    Two Fraser Coast car crashes within 20 minutes

    premium_icon Two Fraser Coast car crashes within 20 minutes

    News Two people have been taken to hospital from two separate car accidents in the Fraser Coast within 20 minutes of each other

    The fines set to increase from July

    premium_icon The fines set to increase from July

    News They will hit everyone from graffiti vandals to hoons

    Dingo divide bares its teeth again

    premium_icon Dingo divide bares its teeth again

    Pets & Animals 'It just kept coming at us ... it was not going to give up'

    Bay College brings one of biggest events for Year 12 forward

    premium_icon Bay College brings one of biggest events for Year 12 forward

    News Bay College brings one of biggest events for Year 12 forward