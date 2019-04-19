Shocking attack: How dingo got to toddler

MORE details have emerged of a terrifying attack that saw a dingo drag a 14-month-old boy from a camper trailer as he slept near his parents and sister on Fraser Island overnight.

The toddler was flown to a Brisbane hospital in the early hours of today with a fractured skull and cuts to his head and neck after his father snatched the boy from a dingo's jaws about 12.30am.

It's understood one dingo was able to pop a clip on the side of the camper trailer, allowing it to sneak into the vehicle through a small gap in the canvas access flap.

The child suffered a fractured skull, neck injuries and a bite to his shoulder.

A toddler has been taken from a caravan by dingoes on Fraser Island. The toddler was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital. Picture: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The boy was sleeping near his parents - aged in their late 20s - and his five-year-old sister when the incident happened on Eurong Rd, Eurong, paramedic Ben Du Toit said.

The parents were woken by their son's cries, which they realised were becoming more distant.

Mr Du Toit says the dingo bit the toddler's neck and began dragging him away into the bush.

"The parents awoke with the toddler crying and heard the crying getting further away from the camper trailer," Mr Du Toit said.

The father ran outside to find a dingo had dragged his child some distance from the trailer.

A medical rescue helicopter lands at Brisbane’s Queensland Children's Hospital in South Brisbane this morning. Picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP

The father fought off the dingo and succeeded in getting the child away.

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter flew the boy, who suffered cuts and puncture wounds to the head and neck, to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The boy, who is believed to be in a stable condition, has since been flown to Brisbane for treatment.

Du Toit warned visitors to Fraser Island to heed rangers' advice and stay away from dingoes.

"Just stay well clear of them, keep all food sources well locked up and away from dingoes, and never walk alone, always walk-in groups," he said.

Attempts are now being made to identify the dingoes involved in the attack.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said no decisions had been made regarding whether the animals would be euthanised.

"Once further details are known, the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will consider any other measures necessary to ensure visitor safety," he said.

Rangers are increasing patrols and visiting campsites to remind visitors to be dingo aware and remain vigilant at all times.

The incident comes only months after a six-year-old boy was mauled by dogs on the island.

In January, Michael Schipanski was running up a hill with his mum after a swim when he was attacked.

"The pack of dingoes saw him and went straight into the chase-and-kill instinct. They wanted blood," the boy's father Mark told The Courier-Mail.

Last July, a dingo was captured and euthanised after two separate attacks on a woman and child on Fraser Island.

Camping areas at Wongai, One Tree Rocks and Cornwells were closed by park rangers at the time for more than three months to reduce the risk of dingo and human interactions.

In 2001, a child was killed and his brother mauled by dingoes on Fraser Island, the only recorded fatal dingo attack since the 1980 disappearance of baby Azaria Chamberlain at Ayers Rock.