Toddler injured by glass in pool: Hotel manager 'fed up'

A PERSON'S late night behaviour shattered a family's holiday when their three-year-old son was taken to hospital after broken bottle glass cut his foot in a hotel pool.

The family was on day two of their four day holiday at White Crest Luxury Apartments along Charlton Esplanade when on a Saturday morning, they decided to go for a dip in the hotel pool.

Just minutes later, the boy suffered a severe laceration caused by clear broken glass in the bottom of the pool. Despite remaining for the duration of their stay, the family's holiday was cut short.

When White Crest Apartments manager, Robert Cheek, checked the hotel's CCTV footage he discovered an unidentified person toss a glass bottle over the front fence on Charlton Esplanade and smashing into the pool about 2am that Saturday morning.

The clear Corona glass bottle had smashed sending pieces of glass into the pool, Mr Cheek was unaware there was a danger until the child cut their foot.

"When it's a brown bottle you can at least see the pieces of glass but when it's clear, it's practically impossible," he said.

"(The young boy) ended up going to hospital.

"He ended up being fine but it ruined their entire holiday because they couldn't do anything."

FRUSTRATED: White Crest Luxury Apartments manager, Robert Cheek, is tired of seeing glass bottles chucked over his fence and into the hotel pool. Inge Hansen

As a result Mr Cheek was required to drain, dry and clean the pool to ensure there was no more glass.

With the cost of refilling the pool $1000 alone, Mr Cheek forked out at least $2000 and was forced to shut the pool for a total of five days during peak school holiday time.

Mr Cheek said it was devastating for his business.

"I have a lot of repeat guests and we had about 95% occupancy on that first week," he said.

"It's the same for every September school holiday and Christmas."

Unfortunately it wasn't the first time such an incident had occurred.

"We have people leave their bottles in the fence and that's bearable because I can just pick it up and throw it out," he said.

"But when it smashes, the glass pieces go everywhere and unless the glass is brown, it can be impossible to see."

In the space of 10 years, Mr Cheek said there had been at least four occasions where a glass had smashed in the pool from late-night revellers along the esplanade.

Mr Cheek said he had considered leaving Hervey Bay and moving to the Gold Coast for quite some time but after the latest incident believes the time may come quicker than he had planned.