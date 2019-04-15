Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance paramedics have just arrived on scene at Ulong.
Ambulance paramedics have just arrived on scene at Ulong. Trevor Veale
News

Toddler injured in 10-metre fall into waterhole

15th Apr 2019 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER has been injured after falling down a rock face into a waterhole near Ulong.

Paramedics have just arrived on scene and are assessing an 18-month girl.

A NSW Ambulance Media Unit spokeswoman said the girl is understood to have fallen 10-metres into ankle deep water after sliding down a rock face.

The location of the incident has been listed as a local waterfall.

The girl was reportedly pulled from the water by family members around 3pm.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been placed on standby while paramedics assess the girl's injuries and her condition.

Emergency services have also this afternoon been called to the harbour where a woman has been rescued by lifeguards from the water.

The incident unfolded off Jordan Esplanade just after 3pm.

coffs coast editors picks fall paramedics toddler ulong waterfall waterhole
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Over 3000 books to be sold for $1 each

    Over 3000 books to be sold for $1 each

    Whats On The Hervey Bay Boat Club Fishing Club are holding the huge book sale to raise funds for the Salvation Army.

    • 15th Apr 2019 2:30 PM
    REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    Council News Astro Aero is building a high-tech aircraft manufacturing facility.

    Palmer agrees to pay workers

    premium_icon Palmer agrees to pay workers

    News Mr Palmer’s political party is contesting a number of seats

    Man, 21, injured after car crashes into tree on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Man, 21, injured after car crashes into tree on Fraser Coast

    News The man lost control of his vehicle on the Bruce Highway.