Boy killed in freak car accident was a ‘fighter’

Toddler killed in accident at Thorneside at the weekend.

JAXON Beale was just three when he was killed in a freak and tragic car accident.

But in those 36 months the East Brisbane twin showed just what a little fighter he was, family say.

The boy tragically killed in a freak car accident in East Brisbane has been identified as little Jaxon Liam Beale. The three-year-old was with his twin brother Jayden and mother Amandine when a 16-year-old Learner driver hit him while reversing in a Thorneside unit complex on Saturday.

Born at just 25 weeks, Jaxon would fight for survival for four months in the intensive care unit with baby brother Jayden.

Having proved his determination to live he spent the rest of his short life doing just that.

Photos on social media reveal an inquisitive and happy boy, inseparable from his brother, with a smile that lights up the camera.

The little boy Jaxon is remembered as being vibrant, outgoing and loved, family say.

"Jaxon was a vibrant, outgoing and loved young boy," aunty Steph Negri said on social media.

"He wanted to show the world who he truly was. He fought all the way and reached all his (milestones).

"He had a captive smile, loved waving to people, loved the colour red and adored going to the pool."

Tributes have poured in for the grief-stricken family including mum Amandine Negri and dad Joshua Beale.

"Dearest Amandine, I am so very sad that such a terrible tragedy has happened to such beautiful people. My heart breaks for you. You are a wonderful mother," a friend posted on Facebook.

Another user said: "I am so sorry to hear the news of your dear little boy, heartbreaking, my thoughts and prayers are with you, Jayden and your family."

The aunty has launched an online fundraiser, which has so far attracted nearly $7000 for the family.

She wrote on the fundraising page that the twin boys were on a grass pathway when Amandine saw the car coming "right at them, she told the twins to stay back". She said the driver, a 16-year-old boy so devastated by the incident he was taken to hospital for shock, made a mistake with the car pedals while reversing out of a parking spot.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but Jaxon, who had serious chest and head injuries, could not be saved. He was declared dead at the scene.

Jayden was taken to hospital with minor injuries. His family have requested privacy. Police are investigating.