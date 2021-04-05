Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The young boy was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water by bystanders.
The young boy was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water by bystanders.
News

Toddler pulled unconscious from water

by Anton Nilsson
5th Apr 2021 5:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler was taken to hospital after an incident at a Sydney beach on Monday.

The boy was pulled unconscious from the water at Clontarf Beach in Sydney's northern beaches area.

Bystanders who came to the boy's aid called emergency services at 2.30pm and NSW Ambulance sent four crews, plus a helicopter.

By the time the boy was put in an ambulance and taken to hospital by road, he was conscious again.

He was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital in an unknown condition.

Originally published as Toddler pulled unconscious from water

accident child drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STABBING UPDATE: Homicide detectives release more details

        Premium Content STABBING UPDATE: Homicide detectives release more details

        News Ex-partner and boyfriend helping police with inquiries.

        UPDATE: Stand down on sandbags as system shifts to sea

        UPDATE: Stand down on sandbags as system shifts to sea

        News Sandbags available to be filled at several locations on the Fraser Coast.