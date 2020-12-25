Menu
Tragedy has struck a family after a quad bike rolled, trapping and killing a toddler.
Toddler quad bike death on Christmas Day

by Darren Cartwright
25th Dec 2020 4:13 PM

A toddler has died after being thrown from a quad bike on a Victorian property near the NSW border just before lunchtime on Christmas Day.

The incident occurred at 11.50am when a two-year-old boy was thrown from an ATV at Barnawatha North, police said.

"The vehicle was being driven on a private property on Moss Road when the crash occurred," police said in a statement.

A toddler died on a property on Moss Rd, Barnawatha Nth near the Victoria-NSW border. Picture: Google Maps
"The boy was trapped underneath the ATV before witnesses freed him and performed CPR.

"Sadly, the boy died at the scene."

The driver of the ATV is assisting police with their enquiries.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives, who are based in Melbourne, are en-route to the property where the fatal accident occurred.

