Toddler with serious burns after fire pit fall

A toddler sustained serious burns after she fell into a fire.

CRITICAL care paramedics rushed a female toddler to the Toowoomba Hospital after she fell onto a fire.

The incident occurred about 4.50pm yesterday, on private property at Helidon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the young girl sustained serious burns to her arm and hand.

In an unrelated incident, paramedics also transported a woman to the Toowoomba Hospital, about 3.20pm yesterday after she fell from a roof.

The QAS spokesman said the woman fell about 3m and sustained a serious head injury.

