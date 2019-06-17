Whitsunday toddler's parents told she may never walk

Cannonvale youngster Oceana Little, 2, is now walking for the first time after surgery on her skull.

OCEANA Little's parents were told that she might never walk.

Yet only a few months after having surgery on her skull, the two-and-a-half year old is now on her feet and her mum is having to chase her around the house.

"I can't put it into words. It was so emotional," mum Nadine Little said of her daughter now being able to walk.

"It was a relief to know she was going to walk.

"We are over the moon."

The Cannonvale youngster had cranio-surgery on her skull on March 20 to separate two parts of her skull which had fused together and were putting pressure on that part of her brain.

The surgeon who performed the operation told Mrs Little and husband Geoff that if they were going to see any improvements in Oceana it would happen eight weeks after surgery.

Mrs Little said that prediction was right almost to the day.

"She basically just got up and started walking on her own," Mrs Little said.

"After she recovered, she is basically just a little girl.

"Since surgery, she's been walking around and loving it."

Prior to the surgery, Oceana could only walk while holding on to a walker or by holding hands.

Now there is now stopping the youngster.

"Now I'm having to chase her around the house," Mrs Little said.

"It's awesome.

"After surgery it was like a switch had turned on."

Cannonvale youngster Oceana Little, 2, is now walking for the first time after surgery on her skull. She is pictured with older brother Reef Little, 4.

Mrs Little said her daughter still had a developmental delay, however since the surgery she was now able to say a lot more words, including the one every mother wants to hear from their child, "Mum".

"Before the surgery, she could only say 'Dad'," Mrs Little said.

"Now she says 'Mum'. Or 'Mum, look'. Not full on sentences, but she is communicating a lot more."

Hearing her little girl say "Mum" for the first time is a day Mrs Little will not forget.

"It was awesome," she said.

"I had a little cry to myself. It was beautiful.

"Now she says 'Mum, Mum, Mum' all the time."