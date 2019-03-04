Menu
Baden Bond has not been seen since 2007. His parents were arrested in 2017.
Crime

Father left toddler on bench, ‘didn’t look back’

by Alexandria Utting and Warren Barnsley
4th Mar 2019 12:03 PM
A QUEENSLAND father has admitted killing his 22-month-old son, telling police he was "tired" of looking after the boy.

Shane Arthur Simpson has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Baden Bond in Woodridge sometime in May 2007.

Simpson and his partner, Baden's mother Dina Colleen Bond, were charged in 2017 after Baden had not been seen for more than 10 years.

 

 

Baden Bond was left on a park bench sometime in May 2007.
The court today heard Simpson left his baby son Baden alone on a park bench at dusk, metres from a boat ramp leading to the Logan River and drove away.

"I didn't even look back," he had told police, the court heard.

He said he sat with the baby boy for about half an hour on the bench before leaving him alone.

"He looked at me like he knew what was going to happen," Simpson told police.

Simpson claimed he "couldn't connect" with baby Baden and his partner was too concerned with their newborn baby.

He told police he left the boy in the park and hoped "someone would hopefully find him", the court heard.

Bond pleaded guilty to two counts of being an accessory to his manslaughter in Brisbane Supreme Court today.

