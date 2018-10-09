Toe-tapping tunes open to everyone

SING some of the world's best country, rock 'n' roll and blues songs at Hervey Bay's Cool Country Music Club.

The club's newly elected president Max Butler has encouraged anyone with a keen interest in music and performance to hit the stage.

He said the not-for-profit club held practice nights, open days and concerts and was largely a social music club for anyone who played an instrument or enjoyed singing.

"We hold concerts and play all kinds of music, from country, blues, rock 'n' roll, and people can get up and sing," Mr Butler said.

"We have a good mix of country music dating back to the '50s, right up to fairly modern rock 'n' roll.

"(But) we don't insist people do country. We invite anyone to come along."

Cool Country Music Club publicity officer Jenny Kelly said those who wanted to get up on stage to belt out a tune didn't have to be a top-class performer.

"We've had people who have never sung before and they just improve so much by playing with the band and through encouragement," Mrs Kelly said.

"If they're really not confident, someone will get up and sing with them.

"That's what I'm most proud of about our club."

<< CLICK HERE TO READ MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

Mrs Kelly said the club played music the audience could relate to, including the king himself, Elvis Presley.

"We have one young lady who sings the most beautiful song," she said.

"She does a cover of Kasey Chambers and she does it so beautifully it makes you cry.

"Some of us don't go past 1960 with our music but we have most of the music they relate to.

"We need to provide that outlet because for some older people, that's the highlight of their month."

Cool Country Music Club fundraisers throughout the year provide local not-for-profit organisations with much-needed funds.

To become a sponsor, donate or join the club, phone 0427150015 or email info@cool-country.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Practice night

WHAT: Cool Country's practice night

WHERE: Senior Citizen's Club, 28 Totness, Torquay

WHEN: Thursday, October 11, from 6pm

COST: Free

Open day

WHAT: Guest artists Kane and Paula Gray from Barlight, visiting club members and walk-ups perform on stage

WHERE: Senior Citizens Club, 28 Totness St, Torquay

WHEN: Sunday, October 14, from 12-4.30pm

COST: $5

Remembrance Day

WHAT: Guest artist Dave Bishop performing a tribute to Remembrance Day, including his song about the Fuzzy Wuzzy

WHERE: Senior Citizens Club, 28 Totness St, Torquay

WHEN: Sunday, November 11, 12-4.30pm

COST: $5