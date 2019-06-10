TOGETHER AS ONE: Brothers secure win for club great

REMEMBERING: The Bundaberg Past Brothers in a huddle before the game as they respected a minutes silence after the passing of Michael McGaw.

LEAGUE: "We did it for him, for Sparkles (Michael McGaw).”

Past Brothers ended an emotional week for the club with the ideal result on Saturday night at home, beating the Wallaroos 42-8 in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

The side moved one game clear at the top of the ladder and put themselves into premiership favourites with a dominating display at Brothers Sports Complex.

But it was more than a win to the club, it was the perfect way to celebrate the life of a mate, a club great and an all round good person in Michael McGaw.

McGaw lost his life last Tuesday after battling terminal cancer for almost two years.

He was a former player, a junior club president and a photographer at his time with the club.

"It was something we spoke about, he definitely drove us to play well,” Brothers president and player Logan Tanzer said.

"We wanted to perform for our home crowd and perform for him. We said in the sheds, 'If you ever feel tired and need inspiration, look down at the black armband and remember it is for him.'”

Brothers used the emotion of the week to inspire them to victory, their sixth of the season.

Zak Bainbridge scored a double in the halves as he was joined on the scoresheet by six other players.

It was the biggest win over the Wallaroos in the competition in just over a year.

Roos coach Peter Waters said the premiership favourite was clear after the loss.

"They were way too good all over the park,” he said.

"Whoever can beat Brothers will win the comp.”

"We were struggling towards the end as we had reserve grade players backing up to assist.”

Tanzer refused to be drawn into the favouritism.

He was pleased with the start to the year but conceded there was still a long way to go.

"We're staying pretty grounded,” he said.

"We're just focusing on ourselves and aim to get better each week.

"We came in with a plan to get a good foot in after the first round of the competition and we accomplished it.”

The club now plans to farewell McGaw tomorrow when his funeral is held.

"He'll always be with us whenever we play for the rest of the season,” Tanzer said.

The funeral for McGaw will be held at 2pm at the Chapel of Des Allen & Co Funerals on 7 Phoebe Crs.

