New Hervey Bay Seagulls President Gry Togo.
Togo has a vision for the Hervey Bay Seagulls

BRENDAN BOWERS
22nd Mar 2019 12:01 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: For Gry Togo moving his beloved Seagulls forward is his goal for 2019.

The 2018 Seagull of the Year Award winner is determined to return the club to its former glory.

"I want this year's focus to be on keeping the players and parents happy,” Togo said.

Newly appointed vice-president Brendon Jackson believes Togo is a great fit for the club.

"Gry is well known and respected within the club and with the wider community,” Jackson said.

Togo will be a busy man this year combining his administrative duties with coaching the Seagulls reserve grade side.

"It will be a bit of a juggle but with the help of Brendon Jackson and Wayne Bellamy we will make it work,” Togo said.

Jackson returns to the vice-president role after a year as senior registrar.

"When Gry put his hand up I was only too willing to assist and guide him,” Jackson said.

Togo will be straight to work as president with a home trial match for the female Seagulls side this Saturday against Maroochydore.

"It is the last week before the season and I am looking to forward to seeing good footy from all of our teams,” Togo said.

The BRL rugby league season commences next weekend.

The Seagulls senior sides travel to Maryborough for the first round with the men's side up against Maryborough Brothers.

The women's team will be out for revenge against Across the Waves after the Bundaberg side knocked them out of last year's final series.

