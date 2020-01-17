Toilet block to relieve pressure

New toilets for Urangan Pier Park will be a great addition and help relieve pressure on the only one there accoriding to Pier Park Markets president Tanja Bode. Photo: Alistair Brightman

URANGAN Pier Park Market stall holders and patrons will be greatly relieved when the Fraser Coast Regional Council installs a second toilet block at the popular venue.

Potential plans are under way for the block to be constructed at the opposite end of existing toilet blocks, around where the board walk path ends and connects to the concrete pathway.

Stallholder Joe Darmanin welcomed the plans for the second toilet block to help relieve the pressure having only one facility caused.

“I do the Wednesday and Saturday markets here and I have to walk all the way to the other end and sometimes there is a queue waiting at the only toilet block here,” Mr Darmanin said.

“I have had a stall here for about 12 months and Saturday mornings are quite busy with tourists, locals and the Parkrun participants.”

The council has plans for construction to start on new facilities at Pier Park, with public consultation ongoing.

President of Urangan Pier Park Markets Tanja Bode said the group had spoken with the council about where to put the second toilet blocks.

“We have had some on-site meetings with the council and they have been very proactive listening to our ideas on its location,” Ms Bode said.

“I know it may inconvenience some stall holders but we are prepared to work with them on a suitable relocation.”