Toilet paper limits imposed in WA

Coles has limited the sale of toilet paper to one pack per person and introduced a host of other buying limits in Western Australia as the region is plunged into a five day lockdown.

Meanwhile, Woolworths has restrictions at select stores - but is allowing two packets of toilet paper per person. The supermarket chain has also introduced limits on certain other items in their stores.

In an update to customers, Coles introduced limits in all its WA stores to help "manage demand for key staple items" as residents in Perth, Peel and South West enter lockdown.

Panic buying broke out in supermarkets across the region on Sunday after the announcement, which came after a hotel quarantine worker contracted COVID-19 and spent days in the community while infectious.

"Coles asks that customers only buy what they need to help ensure everyone in the community has access to food and everyday essentials," the supermarket chain said in a statement.

In addition, any shopper must wear a face mask when shopping for essentials.

People flocked to supermarkets in WA on Sunday after the announcement Perth, Peel and the South West would go into a five-day lockdown. Picture: Instagram / Perthguts

Coles said they had implemented additional safety measures to keep customers and team members safe.

Customers will be met by staff at the door and instructed to use the sanitising station, and cleaning procedures have been increased to "reduce the risk of COVID transmission."

Until later advised, the current items are limited to one pack per customer at Coles:

Toilet paper

Paper towel

A two pack per customer limit is active for the following items:

Fresh white milk

Hand sanitiser

Chilled pasta

Liquid soaps

Poultry thighs

Poultry breasts

Tissues

Mince

Burgers

Frozen vegetables

Sausages

Frozen chips

Long life milk

Canned meals

Pasta

Canned fish

Flour

Canned vegetables

Rice

Pre-packaged seafood

Sugar

Boodles

Eggs

Face masks

Meanwhile, Woolworths have the following limits of two items per product in store:

Toilet paper

Paper Towel

Tissues

Pasta

Flour

Sugar

Canned Fish

Rice

Noodles

Longlife Milk

Longlife Milk Specialty

Fresh Milk

Eggs

Frozen Fruit

Frozen Desserts

Burgers & Rissoles

Sausages

Prepacked Seafood (frozen and fresh)

While the following product limits are in place for online sales:

Hand Sanitiser

Handwash

Antibacterial Wipes

Canned Tomatoes

Canned Vegetables

Beef

Chicken

Lamb

Pork

Poultry

Bread (instore and prop bread)

Resale Bakery (cakes etc)

Frozen Chips

Frozen Veg

Fresh Pasta

Smallgoods

Originally published as Toilet paper limits imposed in WA