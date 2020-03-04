Menu
CORONAVIRUS: The almost empty toilet paper aisle at Pialba Coles following mass toilet paper stock piling across Australia.
News

TOILET PAPER PANIC: Coast shelves stripped bare

Stuart Fast
4th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
THERE are no cases of coronavirus on the Fraser Coast, but that hasn’t stopped residents from panic buying in case of a potential outbreak.

As of 11am Wednesday, Coles Pialba was almost out of toilet paper.

There were similar scenes at Woolworths Maryborough, with shelves wiped clean of toilet paper by 1pm Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS: Woolworths Maryborough has been stripped of toilet paper follow the news of a potential Coronavirus outbreak.
The mass buying flies in the face of expert opinion, with one of the state’s top health officials saying there was no need to stockpile.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said good hygiene was the first line of defence.

“Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes,” Dr Young said.

“Queenslanders can feel confident that local health authorities are leaving no stone unturned in keeping them safe from novel coronavirus.”

Dr Young’s was, if you have been overseas in the last 14 days and feel unwell, please call 13 HEALTH, visit your GP or head to hospital to arrange an assessment.

