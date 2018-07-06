Menu
Crime

Tomahawk, stungun, drugs found inside car at 3am

Annie Perets
by
6th Jul 2018 10:13 AM
WHEN police intercepted Mitch Garry Stephens' car on June 13, they hit jackpot.

Inside was a tomahawk, three knives, a stungun, 4.12g of marijuana and 121 marijuana seeds.

His defence lawyer Hamish Isles told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court that Stephens was in the process of moving to a new house which is why he had those items - as well as all his other belongings - in the car.

Stephens pleaded guilty in his Thursday court appearance to possessing the weapons and drugs. 

The court heard Stephens uses the tomahawk, which was found under the driver's legs, for camping.

The car search was conducted at about 3am.

The 20-year-old, who recently moved to Queensland from New Zealand and now lives in Urraween, was fined $750.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge ordered forfeiture of the items.

No conviction was recorded.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

